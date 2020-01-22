8,137 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 4.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 43.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.59. 159,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.98. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $147.76 and a 12-month high of $228.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

