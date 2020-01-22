8,143 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Brown University

Brown University bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000. TransDigm Group comprises about 2.5% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in TransDigm Group by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.42.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $644.02. 417,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,861. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $587.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.75 and a fifty-two week high of $649.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

