8X8’s (EGHT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

EGHT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. 950,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,993. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 8X8 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after buying an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

