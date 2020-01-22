9,436 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $242.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

