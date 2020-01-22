9,542 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.68. 1,535,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,391. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.09.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

