97,259 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. BP comprises about 4.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 67,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BP by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in BP by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1,625.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,310. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

