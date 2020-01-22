Aave One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Aave has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aave has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ABCC, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.84 or 0.05483996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033706 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BiteBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

