Absolute (ABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,179.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $22,179.00 and $1,654.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.01241747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00217622 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00072783 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.