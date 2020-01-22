Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 19,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.71. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.65 million for the quarter. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

