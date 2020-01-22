Absolute Software Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.11. 6,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,939. The stock has a market cap of $378.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.05. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$7.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.28.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.