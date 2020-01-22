AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, AC3 has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $169,926.00 and $74.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.