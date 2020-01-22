ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

