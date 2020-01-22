Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells $177,374.86 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wendy W. Luscombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Wendy W. Luscombe sold 300 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $8,235.00.

AKR opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after buying an additional 526,727 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $13,146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 320,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after buying an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

