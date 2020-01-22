ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 101,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 9,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

