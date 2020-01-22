AceD (ACED) Price Up 146% This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market cap of $34,347.00 and $169.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 146% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005845 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003212 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,248,365 coins and its circulating supply is 10,209,165 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.