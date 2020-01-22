Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.86 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Achain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, HitBTC and OOOBTC. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $346,656.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cobinhood, OKEx, OOOBTC, Coinnest, HitBTC, Huobi, Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Bitinka and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

