Actinium (ACM) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Actinium has a total market cap of $463,574.00 and approximately $4,306.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,474,050 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

