Adelphi Capital LLP Has $91.08 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 17.4% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP owned 0.46% of Ryanair worth $91,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. 9,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.