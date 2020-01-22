Adelphi Capital LLP Sells 7,944 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Adelphi Capital LLP decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 48.9% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adelphi Capital LLP owned 0.30% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $255,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 525.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,288,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.49. 488,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,325. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $148.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

