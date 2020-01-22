AdHive (ADH) Reaches Market Cap of $98,358.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. AdHive has a market cap of $98,358.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdHive has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

