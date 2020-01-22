Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,709,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,694,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,926,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

