Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,799,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,926,160. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 269.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

