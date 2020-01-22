Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Laurentian

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Laurentian from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ADZN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.92. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,368. Adventus Zinc has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.16. The company has a market cap of $94.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98.

Get Adventus Zinc alerts:

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.