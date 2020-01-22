Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) PT Set at C$1.90 by Raymond James

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) has been given a C$1.90 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:ADZN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.92. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89. Adventus Zinc has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$1.16.

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

