AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,775 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Ross Stores comprises about 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.