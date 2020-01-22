AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 60,351 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,502,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 186,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. 2,718,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,671. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

