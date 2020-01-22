AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 1.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares in the company, valued at $23,880,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,277.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.68. 212,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 295.73 and a quick ratio of 295.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.95. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

