AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. 2,906,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $122.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.