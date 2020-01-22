AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Arena Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,924,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 652.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. 392,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

