AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $2.49 Million in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- comprises 1.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.08% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWPH traded down $6.53 on Wednesday, reaching $114.50. 981,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,476. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.15. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

