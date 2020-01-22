AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. 996,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

