AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 767,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. OrganiGram makes up 1.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of OrganiGram as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGI. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 6,606,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,782. The firm has a market cap of $470.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

