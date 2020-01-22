AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 269,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 1.16% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 296,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,155. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

