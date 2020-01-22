AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,191 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Canopy Growth makes up about 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,134 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 33.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 7,113,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,725. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The company had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

