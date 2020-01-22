AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Aphria makes up about 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Aphria as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

APHA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,102,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.78. Aphria Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

