AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Corbus Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.59% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 253,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 701,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $453.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

