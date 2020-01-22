AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $27.23 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,227,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 16.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,662,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average is $197.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.32 and a one year high of $225.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.