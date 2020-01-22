AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Cara Therapeutics makes up about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Cara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 672,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $692.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $67,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,749 shares in the company, valued at $353,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,089,940 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

