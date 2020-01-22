Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €740.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €797.86 ($927.74).

