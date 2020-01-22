Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $190.49 and a 12-month high of $196.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day moving average is $185.81.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.