Aeternity Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, IDAX, Zebpay and FCoin. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $50.74 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 344,627,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,806,579 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bithumb, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, Zebpay, Crex24, Gate.io, Binance, BitMart, FCoin, OTCBTC, Mercatox, CoinBene, Koinex, OOOBTC, IDAX, BigONE, DragonEX, HADAX, ZB.COM, LATOKEN and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

