AGNC Investment (AGNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

