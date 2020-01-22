AI Doctor Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, CoinBene and Bibox. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.13 million and $106,568.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.05467811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033721 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bit-Z, OKEx, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, CoinBene, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.