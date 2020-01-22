Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.08.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 938,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,639. Air Canada has a one year low of C$27.79 and a one year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.14.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.5599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,511.20. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total transaction of C$508,309.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at C$466,151.18. Insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358 over the last three months.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

