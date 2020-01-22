Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €10.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €10.30 ($11.98) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.38 ($13.24).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

AF traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting €9.29 ($10.80). 1,583,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.01 and a 200-day moving average of €9.84. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.