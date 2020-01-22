Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will report $548.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.74 million. Air Lease reported sales of $449.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE AL opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

