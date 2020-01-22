Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Position Lifted by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 4.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.52% of Air Lease worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Air Lease by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $686,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE AL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 11,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

