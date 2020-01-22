AirSwap Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, OKEx, Kyber Network and Liqui. AirSwap has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $1.25 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.03511903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, AirSwap, IDEX, Liqui, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.