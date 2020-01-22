Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report $95.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.63 million. Akebia Therapeutics reported sales of $59.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $360.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.87 million to $368.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $362.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akebia Therapeutics.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,307 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 346,242 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $955.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.