Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report $95.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.63 million. Akebia Therapeutics reported sales of $59.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $360.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.87 million to $368.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $362.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,307 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 346,242 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $955.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply