Akroma Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Akroma has a total market cap of $6,644.00 and $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.01939661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00107181 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

